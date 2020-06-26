All apartments in San Diego
8532 Summerdale Rd

8532 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8532 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Summerdale Rd have any available units?
8532 Summerdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 Summerdale Rd have?
Some of 8532 Summerdale Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Summerdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Summerdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Summerdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Summerdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8532 Summerdale Rd offer parking?
No, 8532 Summerdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8532 Summerdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Summerdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Summerdale Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8532 Summerdale Rd has a pool.
Does 8532 Summerdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 8532 Summerdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Summerdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 Summerdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
