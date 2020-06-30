All apartments in San Diego
8523 Aquarius Drive

8523 Aquarius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8523 Aquarius Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
UPGRADED. Pet Friendly. Prime Location. ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dual Pane Windows
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Enclosed Large Backyard
- Living Room
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Private Driveway 2 Car
- Street Parking
-Freshly painted

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Driveway 2 Car, Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1972
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front yard
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5662578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 Aquarius Drive have any available units?
8523 Aquarius Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8523 Aquarius Drive have?
Some of 8523 Aquarius Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 Aquarius Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8523 Aquarius Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 Aquarius Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8523 Aquarius Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8523 Aquarius Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8523 Aquarius Drive offers parking.
Does 8523 Aquarius Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8523 Aquarius Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 Aquarius Drive have a pool?
No, 8523 Aquarius Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8523 Aquarius Drive have accessible units?
No, 8523 Aquarius Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 Aquarius Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 Aquarius Drive has units with dishwashers.

