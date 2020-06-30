8523 Aquarius Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

UPGRADED. Pet Friendly. Prime Location. ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dual Pane Windows

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Enclosed Large Backyard

- Living Room

- 2 Car Attached Garage

- Private Driveway 2 Car

- Street Parking

-Freshly painted



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Driveway 2 Car, Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1972

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front yard

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5662578)