850 State Street, Unit #314

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly sauna

DOWNTOWN MARINA PARK CONDO 2Br 2Ba, 1275 sq. ft., Located on the third floor. Each building has elevators for easy access. Quiet and serene for relaxation after a long days work. Live, work and play close to home with all of downtown at your feet.

DOWNTOWN MARINA PARK CONDO 2Br 2Ba, 1282 sq. ft., Great location, near all, adjacent to Pantoja Park. Live, work and play close to home with all of the amenities of the Downtown Life. Walk to the Harbor, Horton Plaza, Seaport Village, Gaslamp, Petco Park, Dining, Shopping and more. Air conditioned, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, balcony, storage closet, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Two convenient assigned underground secure parking spaces, some covered guest parking available, 24/7 on-site security, pools, spas, saunas, exercise rooms, walking/jogging path in complex, party room. Rent includes, hot water, trash collection. No smoking. No pets, What are you waiting for? Online applications.