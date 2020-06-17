All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

850 State Street, Unit #314

850 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
sauna
DOWNTOWN MARINA PARK CONDO 2Br 2Ba, 1275 sq. ft., Located on the third floor. Each building has elevators for easy access. Quiet and serene for relaxation after a long days work. Live, work and play close to home with all of downtown at your feet.
DOWNTOWN MARINA PARK CONDO 2Br 2Ba, 1282 sq. ft., Great location, near all, adjacent to Pantoja Park. Live, work and play close to home with all of the amenities of the Downtown Life. Walk to the Harbor, Horton Plaza, Seaport Village, Gaslamp, Petco Park, Dining, Shopping and more. Air conditioned, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, balcony, storage closet, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Two convenient assigned underground secure parking spaces, some covered guest parking available, 24/7 on-site security, pools, spas, saunas, exercise rooms, walking/jogging path in complex, party room. Rent includes, hot water, trash collection. No smoking. No pets, What are you waiting for? Online applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have any available units?
850 State Street, Unit #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have?
Some of 850 State Street, Unit #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 State Street, Unit #314 currently offering any rent specials?
850 State Street, Unit #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 State Street, Unit #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 State Street, Unit #314 is pet friendly.
Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 offer parking?
Yes, 850 State Street, Unit #314 offers parking.
Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 State Street, Unit #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have a pool?
Yes, 850 State Street, Unit #314 has a pool.
Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have accessible units?
No, 850 State Street, Unit #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 State Street, Unit #314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 State Street, Unit #314 has units with dishwashers.
