850 Dell Anne Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed/1Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Quaint, Single story home in San Diego just off Cardiff St & Wade St.



This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top and cabinet space.



There is wall heating, ceiling fans, and plenty of windows for natural lightning and fresh air. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, 1-car garage with additional off street parking, fenced backyard with a patio.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3716440)