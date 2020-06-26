All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

850 Dell Anne Place

850 Dell Anne Place · No Longer Available
Location

850 Dell Anne Place, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed/1Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Quaint, Single story home in San Diego just off Cardiff St & Wade St.

This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top and cabinet space.

There is wall heating, ceiling fans, and plenty of windows for natural lightning and fresh air. Washer and dryer hook-ups available, 1-car garage with additional off street parking, fenced backyard with a patio.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3716440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Dell Anne Place have any available units?
850 Dell Anne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Dell Anne Place have?
Some of 850 Dell Anne Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Dell Anne Place currently offering any rent specials?
850 Dell Anne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Dell Anne Place pet-friendly?
No, 850 Dell Anne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 850 Dell Anne Place offer parking?
Yes, 850 Dell Anne Place offers parking.
Does 850 Dell Anne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Dell Anne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Dell Anne Place have a pool?
No, 850 Dell Anne Place does not have a pool.
Does 850 Dell Anne Place have accessible units?
No, 850 Dell Anne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Dell Anne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Dell Anne Place has units with dishwashers.

