Amenities
Top floor penthouse condo with amazing views at Discovery in downtown San Diego's Cortez Hill neighborhood (92101) for rent. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den. 2 parking spaces and storage. Great views with floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a pantry. Motorized shades throughout. Discovery has a lap pool, spa, gym, and 24-hour security/concierge. Close to Little Italy, Balboa Park, and Petco Park. Unit has fireplace and balcony. 92101CondoGuru.com