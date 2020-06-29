All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

850 Beech

850 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Top floor penthouse condo with amazing views at Discovery in downtown San Diego's Cortez Hill neighborhood (92101) for rent. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den. 2 parking spaces and storage. Great views with floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a pantry. Motorized shades throughout. Discovery has a lap pool, spa, gym, and 24-hour security/concierge. Close to Little Italy, Balboa Park, and Petco Park. Unit has fireplace and balcony. 92101CondoGuru.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Beech have any available units?
850 Beech doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Beech have?
Some of 850 Beech's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Beech currently offering any rent specials?
850 Beech is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Beech pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Beech is pet friendly.
Does 850 Beech offer parking?
Yes, 850 Beech offers parking.
Does 850 Beech have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Beech offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Beech have a pool?
Yes, 850 Beech has a pool.
Does 850 Beech have accessible units?
No, 850 Beech does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Beech have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Beech has units with dishwashers.

