All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8468 Hovenweep Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8468 Hovenweep Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8468 Hovenweep Ct

8468 Hovenweep Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8468 Hovenweep Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have any available units?
8468 Hovenweep Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have?
Some of 8468 Hovenweep Ct's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8468 Hovenweep Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8468 Hovenweep Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8468 Hovenweep Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8468 Hovenweep Ct offers parking.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have a pool?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have accessible units?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University