Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8468 Hovenweep Ct
8468 Hovenweep Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8468 Hovenweep Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have any available units?
8468 Hovenweep Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have?
Some of 8468 Hovenweep Ct's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8468 Hovenweep Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8468 Hovenweep Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8468 Hovenweep Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8468 Hovenweep Ct offers parking.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have a pool?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have accessible units?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8468 Hovenweep Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8468 Hovenweep Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
