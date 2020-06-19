All apartments in San Diego
8452 Menkar Road

8452 Menkar Road · No Longer Available
Location

8452 Menkar Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Single Story - Dual Pane Windows & Remodeled Kitchen - Two Car Garage - - Single Story Home
- Originally a 4 Bedroom house, Wall removed and now has a very large bedroom
- Yard with Gardener
- Two Car Garage
- Upgraded Dual Pane Windows!
- Upgraded Remodeled Kitchen!

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3132576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8452 Menkar Road have any available units?
8452 Menkar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8452 Menkar Road currently offering any rent specials?
8452 Menkar Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8452 Menkar Road pet-friendly?
No, 8452 Menkar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8452 Menkar Road offer parking?
Yes, 8452 Menkar Road does offer parking.
Does 8452 Menkar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8452 Menkar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8452 Menkar Road have a pool?
No, 8452 Menkar Road does not have a pool.
Does 8452 Menkar Road have accessible units?
No, 8452 Menkar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8452 Menkar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8452 Menkar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8452 Menkar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8452 Menkar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
