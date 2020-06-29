All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416

845 Fort Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

845 Fort Stockton Drive, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Condo Available in Mission Hills - Amazing opportunity to live at 1Mission, one of San Diego's most prestigious condominium buildings. This incredibly spacious one bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in a modern kitchen, tall windows in the living room and bedroom, a soaker tub plus separate shower, large walk-in closet, and laundry in unit. Tons of natural light and views of downtown San Diego right from your own balcony! Also includes two parking spaces in a gated garage and additional storage space on the property. The building has secured entry and a common area patio for all to enjoy. The Mission Hills neighborhood is second to none, with shopping and dining around the corner plus easy access to Hillcrest and Downtown. One bedroom units in this building don't come up often--schedule a viewing before it's too late! California DRE #02062905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have any available units?
845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have?
Some of 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 currently offering any rent specials?
845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 pet-friendly?
No, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 offer parking?
Yes, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 offers parking.
Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have a pool?
No, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 does not have a pool.
Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have accessible units?
No, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416 does not have units with dishwashers.

