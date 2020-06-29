845 Fort Stockton Dr. #416

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Condo Available in Mission Hills - Amazing opportunity to live at 1Mission, one of San Diego's most prestigious condominium buildings. This incredibly spacious one bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in a modern kitchen, tall windows in the living room and bedroom, a soaker tub plus separate shower, large walk-in closet, and laundry in unit. Tons of natural light and views of downtown San Diego right from your own balcony! Also includes two parking spaces in a gated garage and additional storage space on the property. The building has secured entry and a common area patio for all to enjoy. The Mission Hills neighborhood is second to none, with shopping and dining around the corner plus easy access to Hillcrest and Downtown. One bedroom units in this building don't come up often--schedule a viewing before it's too late! California DRE #02062905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177997)