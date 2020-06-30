All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8428 Calderon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8428 Calderon Ct
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

8428 Calderon Ct

8428 Calderon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8428 Calderon Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

24hr gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr gym
**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 Bedroom Home with a View in Rancho Penasquitos - Spoil yourself with the stunning view in the backyard while enjoying your favorite meal or the morning cup of coffee. Excellent time to enjoy the fireplace during these cooler San Diego Winter nights. This lovely home has a low maintenance yard with plenty of space to entertain your family and friends. The more open layout inside gives you the intimacy you desire in a home. Close to all: I-15 and Highway 56, 24 hour fitness/Chuze Fitness, shopping and entertainment, hospitals and delicious restaurants. You will love Rancho Penasquitos and San Diego's wonderful year-round climate. The town has lots to offer: Excellent schools, entertainment, parks, nature trails and more. Downtown, beaches and the mountains can be reached in just about 30-45 minutes. Don't miss it!

Interested in renting your home? All information is deemed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed. Renter to verify all information including features, square footage, condition, availability of applicable schools prior to signing lease.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 Calderon Ct have any available units?
8428 Calderon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8428 Calderon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8428 Calderon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 Calderon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct offer parking?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct have a pool?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct have accessible units?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8428 Calderon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8428 Calderon Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8428 Calderon Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University