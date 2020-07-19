Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Del Sur Home with All the Upgrades Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/0c717e7045/8421-kern-crescent-san-diego-ca-92127-4156

Or call 858-239-0600



3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, plus a spacious 2-car attached garage with approx. 1930 sq. ft. The home rests in a newer Del Sur community on a spacious fully fenced lot. This home features a grand chef dream kitchen with granite counter tops, over-sized center island with lots of added storage space, upgraded appliances including a gas cook top, stainless steel refrigerator and informal breakfast area. Magnificent formal entry leads to the sophisticated and elegant living room/family room areas. French sliding doors lead to a private inner courtyard that features a fountain, perfect for entertaining. The living room boasts a charming gas fireplace with beautiful architectural details that is perfect for those cozy San Diego nights; the expansive master bedroom, master suite, additional 2 bedrooms Jack n Jill style guest bathroom and laundry room (full-sized washer/dryer included) are on the second floor of this smartly laid-out home. The spacious master bath features an over-sized soaking tub, generous sized shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Other upgrades include raised panel doors throughout, decorator window treatments, air conditioning, designer paint, hardwood laminate, and premium carpeting throughout. Poway Unified Schools, Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within a short drive. Ideal location for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches. Tenant will have access to the expansive community pools/spas, and tot lot. Rental amount includes gardener. No Smoking. Small pets considered with owner approval.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.



Cal-BRE# 01859951



(RLNE3388089)