Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8418 Corte Fragata

8418 Corte Fragata · No Longer Available
Location

8418 Corte Fragata, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Corte Fragata have any available units?
8418 Corte Fragata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 Corte Fragata have?
Some of 8418 Corte Fragata's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Corte Fragata currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Corte Fragata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Corte Fragata pet-friendly?
No, 8418 Corte Fragata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8418 Corte Fragata offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Corte Fragata offers parking.
Does 8418 Corte Fragata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Corte Fragata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Corte Fragata have a pool?
Yes, 8418 Corte Fragata has a pool.
Does 8418 Corte Fragata have accessible units?
No, 8418 Corte Fragata does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Corte Fragata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 Corte Fragata has units with dishwashers.
