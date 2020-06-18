All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A

8405 Summerdale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Summerdale Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A Available 07/01/19 Large 3 bedroom 2-Story Townhome in Heart of Mira Mesa - Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, in a private setting, in the lush, charming complex of Concord Square centrally located in Mira Mesa with tree lined streets and community pool and spa. Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and separate laundry room. Beautiful hardwood floors on the ground floor. Central ceiling fan to keep the air circulating throughout the unit. Schedule an appointment today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4059924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have any available units?
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have?
Some of 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A offer parking?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A has a pool.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
