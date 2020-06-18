Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A Available 07/01/19 Large 3 bedroom 2-Story Townhome in Heart of Mira Mesa - Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, in a private setting, in the lush, charming complex of Concord Square centrally located in Mira Mesa with tree lined streets and community pool and spa. Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and separate laundry room. Beautiful hardwood floors on the ground floor. Central ceiling fan to keep the air circulating throughout the unit. Schedule an appointment today!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4059924)