Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

8380 West G Street

8380 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

8380 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs., 2 min drive to the convention center ,10 min the Balboa park, 10 min to the zoo and 15 min drive to sea world . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.

I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* 4 min walk to the bay
* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV
* Car garage parking
* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center
* Gym, Pool, Business center, Hot tub
* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet, and stereo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 West G Street have any available units?
8380 West G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8380 West G Street have?
Some of 8380 West G Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8380 West G Street currently offering any rent specials?
8380 West G Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 West G Street pet-friendly?
No, 8380 West G Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8380 West G Street offer parking?
Yes, 8380 West G Street does offer parking.
Does 8380 West G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8380 West G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 West G Street have a pool?
Yes, 8380 West G Street has a pool.
Does 8380 West G Street have accessible units?
No, 8380 West G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 West G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8380 West G Street does not have units with dishwashers.
