8380 West G Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.



This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs., 2 min drive to the convention center ,10 min the Balboa park, 10 min to the zoo and 15 min drive to sea world . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.



I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* 4 min walk to the bay

* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV

* Car garage parking

* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center

* Gym, Pool, Business center, Hot tub

* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet, and stereo