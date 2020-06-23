8380 West G Street

Amenities
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.
This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs., 2 min drive to the convention center ,10 min the Balboa park, 10 min to the zoo and 15 min drive to sea world . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.
I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* 4 min walk to the bay
* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV
* Car garage parking
* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center
* Gym, Pool, Business center, Hot tub
* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet, and stereo