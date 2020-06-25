Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
8364 Via Sonoma
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8364 Via Sonoma
8364 via Sonoma
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8364 via Sonoma, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8364 Via Sonoma have any available units?
8364 Via Sonoma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8364 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 8364 Via Sonoma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8364 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
8364 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8364 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 8364 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8364 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 8364 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 8364 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8364 Via Sonoma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8364 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 8364 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 8364 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 8364 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 8364 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8364 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.
