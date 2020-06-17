8362 Bashan Lake Ave

8362 Bashan Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119 Lake Murray
Description: Lovely remodeled home in San Carlos! Lots of upgrades in this beautiful San Carlos home. Granite countertops, travertine floors. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great family home in a quiet community. No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
