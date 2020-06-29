Rent Calculator
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:55 AM
8351 Ridge Ct
8351 Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8351 Ridge Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8351 Ridge Ct have any available units?
8351 Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8351 Ridge Ct have?
Some of 8351 Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8351 Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8351 Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8351 Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8351 Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 8351 Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8351 Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8351 Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8351 Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 8351 Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 8351 Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
