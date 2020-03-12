Rent Calculator
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 19
8332 Kern Crescent
8332 Kern Crescent
·
No Longer Available
Location
8332 Kern Crescent, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have any available units?
8332 Kern Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8332 Kern Crescent have?
Some of 8332 Kern Crescent's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8332 Kern Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Kern Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Kern Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent offer parking?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Kern Crescent has a pool.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have accessible units?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 Kern Crescent has units with dishwashers.
