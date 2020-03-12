All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8332 Kern Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8332 Kern Crescent
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

8332 Kern Crescent

8332 Kern Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8332 Kern Crescent, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Kern Crescent have any available units?
8332 Kern Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Kern Crescent have?
Some of 8332 Kern Crescent's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Kern Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Kern Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Kern Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent offer parking?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Kern Crescent has a pool.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have accessible units?
No, 8332 Kern Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Kern Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 Kern Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University