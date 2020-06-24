All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 832 Ormond Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
832 Ormond Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

832 Ormond Court

832 Ormond Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

832 Ormond Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH ROOFTOP TERRACE,....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Ormond Court have any available units?
832 Ormond Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 832 Ormond Court currently offering any rent specials?
832 Ormond Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Ormond Court pet-friendly?
No, 832 Ormond Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 832 Ormond Court offer parking?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not offer parking.
Does 832 Ormond Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Ormond Court have a pool?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not have a pool.
Does 832 Ormond Court have accessible units?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Ormond Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Ormond Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Ormond Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University