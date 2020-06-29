All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 831 S. 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
831 S. 38th Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

831 S. 38th Street

831 South 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 South 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Home for RENT!! -

(RLNE5397421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 S. 38th Street have any available units?
831 S. 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 831 S. 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 S. 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S. 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 S. 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 831 S. 38th Street offer parking?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 831 S. 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S. 38th Street have a pool?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 S. 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S. 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 S. 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 S. 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University