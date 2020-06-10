All apartments in San Diego
831 Anacapa Court

831 Anacapa Court · (858) 945-3004
Location

831 Anacapa Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This vacation rental, located directly on Mission Bay, offers breathtaking views, a large floor plan, and a perfect location. The condo is fully furnished and includes linens, towels, dishware, cookware, and basic kitchen essentials. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. There are full sized laundry machines, 2 parking spaces, cable, Wi-Fi, and heat all included in the rental rate. There is a large deck overlooking the bay with table, chairs and BBQ. Watch the Sea World fireworks from the living room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Anacapa Court have any available units?
831 Anacapa Court has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Anacapa Court have?
Some of 831 Anacapa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Anacapa Court currently offering any rent specials?
831 Anacapa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Anacapa Court pet-friendly?
No, 831 Anacapa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 831 Anacapa Court offer parking?
Yes, 831 Anacapa Court does offer parking.
Does 831 Anacapa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Anacapa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Anacapa Court have a pool?
No, 831 Anacapa Court does not have a pool.
Does 831 Anacapa Court have accessible units?
No, 831 Anacapa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Anacapa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Anacapa Court has units with dishwashers.
