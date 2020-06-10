831 Anacapa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This vacation rental, located directly on Mission Bay, offers breathtaking views, a large floor plan, and a perfect location. The condo is fully furnished and includes linens, towels, dishware, cookware, and basic kitchen essentials. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. There are full sized laundry machines, 2 parking spaces, cable, Wi-Fi, and heat all included in the rental rate. There is a large deck overlooking the bay with table, chairs and BBQ. Watch the Sea World fireworks from the living room!