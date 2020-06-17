Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8308 Regents Road
8308 Regents Rd
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8308 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8308 Regents Road have any available units?
8308 Regents Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8308 Regents Road have?
Some of 8308 Regents Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 8308 Regents Road currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Regents Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Regents Road pet-friendly?
No, 8308 Regents Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8308 Regents Road offer parking?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not offer parking.
Does 8308 Regents Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Regents Road have a pool?
Yes, 8308 Regents Road has a pool.
Does 8308 Regents Road have accessible units?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Regents Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 Regents Road has units with dishwashers.
