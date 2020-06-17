All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

8308 Regents Road

8308 Regents Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Regents Rd, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Regents Road have any available units?
8308 Regents Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Regents Road have?
Some of 8308 Regents Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Regents Road currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Regents Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Regents Road pet-friendly?
No, 8308 Regents Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8308 Regents Road offer parking?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not offer parking.
Does 8308 Regents Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Regents Road have a pool?
Yes, 8308 Regents Road has a pool.
Does 8308 Regents Road have accessible units?
No, 8308 Regents Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Regents Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 Regents Road has units with dishwashers.
