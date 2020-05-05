Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

8300 Station Village Lane #5 Available 11/01/19 Wonderful Townhome In The Heart Of Mission Valley - Spacious Mission Valley Townhome with private 2 car garage features large master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious private bath, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, quality wood floors throughout living room, dining and kitchen, bonus room on first floor, upgraded washer & dryer, central heating & a/c. Great location within walking distance to trolley and shopping.



** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS **



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



