San Diego, CA
8300 Station Village Lane #5
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

8300 Station Village Lane #5

8300 Station Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8300 Station Village Lane #5 Available 11/01/19 Wonderful Townhome In The Heart Of Mission Valley - Spacious Mission Valley Townhome with private 2 car garage features large master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious private bath, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, quality wood floors throughout living room, dining and kitchen, bonus room on first floor, upgraded washer & dryer, central heating & a/c. Great location within walking distance to trolley and shopping.

** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS **

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have any available units?
8300 Station Village Lane #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have?
Some of 8300 Station Village Lane #5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Station Village Lane #5 currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Station Village Lane #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Station Village Lane #5 pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 offers parking.
Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have a pool?
No, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have accessible units?
No, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Station Village Lane #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Station Village Lane #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
