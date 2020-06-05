Rent Calculator
8294 Avenida Navidad
8294 Avenida Navidad
·
No Longer Available
Location
8294 Avenida Navidad, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad have any available units?
8294 Avenida Navidad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8294 Avenida Navidad have?
Some of 8294 Avenida Navidad's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8294 Avenida Navidad currently offering any rent specials?
8294 Avenida Navidad isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8294 Avenida Navidad pet-friendly?
No, 8294 Avenida Navidad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad offer parking?
No, 8294 Avenida Navidad does not offer parking.
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8294 Avenida Navidad offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad have a pool?
No, 8294 Avenida Navidad does not have a pool.
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad have accessible units?
No, 8294 Avenida Navidad does not have accessible units.
Does 8294 Avenida Navidad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8294 Avenida Navidad has units with dishwashers.
