San Diego, CA
828 Balboa Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

828 Balboa Ct

828 Balboa Court · (646) 932-8669
San Diego
Location

828 Balboa Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit South mission Beach House - Fully Furnished Utilities Included · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bath downstairs unit in duplex. Month to month. Available August through end of May/June 2021 (negotiable) at $3000/month, plus $600 refundable security deposit.

Located just 4 houses from Mission Bay and one short block (2-minute walk) from the beach. Youll have your own private patio with 2 tables, patio umbrellas and propane BBQ. The home is located on a quiet court (Balboa Court) in south Mission Beach.

One bedroom is equipped with a queen bed, and the other bedroom has two twin beds. There is a leather sofa sleeper in the living room. The kitchen is fully-equipped with cookware, utensils, BBQ accessories and coffee maker. There is a 46-inch flat-screen TV with included cable TV, and included high-speed wireless internet. Recently painted walls, new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, range/oven), and nice Pergo flooring. Outdoor heated shower is available as well for rinsing off from the beach. Utilities are included in rent.

There is one off-street parking spot (carport), as pictured, to the rear of the unit. Mission Beach parking is typically tight, and the parking spot is average size for this area. Youll be able to park a vehicle up to a standard-sized SUV/minivan. Fit for larger vehicles such as a large SUV (GMC Yukon) is not guaranteed.

Please note that the owner of the property lives in the unit upstairs with a separate entrance; the upstairs decks are not accessible from your unit. Please, no parties or events on the patio (a few friends over is fine). No noise in the patio after 10 pm. Smoking and pets are not allowed (including no smoking on the patio).

(RLNE5653332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Balboa Ct have any available units?
828 Balboa Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Balboa Ct have?
Some of 828 Balboa Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Balboa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
828 Balboa Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Balboa Ct pet-friendly?
No, 828 Balboa Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 828 Balboa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 828 Balboa Ct does offer parking.
Does 828 Balboa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Balboa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Balboa Ct have a pool?
No, 828 Balboa Ct does not have a pool.
Does 828 Balboa Ct have accessible units?
No, 828 Balboa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Balboa Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Balboa Ct has units with dishwashers.
