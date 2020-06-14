828 Balboa Ct

Amenities

Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bath downstairs unit in duplex. Month to month. Available August through end of May/June 2021 (negotiable) at $3000/month, plus $600 refundable security deposit.



Located just 4 houses from Mission Bay and one short block (2-minute walk) from the beach. Youll have your own private patio with 2 tables, patio umbrellas and propane BBQ. The home is located on a quiet court (Balboa Court) in south Mission Beach.



One bedroom is equipped with a queen bed, and the other bedroom has two twin beds. There is a leather sofa sleeper in the living room. The kitchen is fully-equipped with cookware, utensils, BBQ accessories and coffee maker. There is a 46-inch flat-screen TV with included cable TV, and included high-speed wireless internet. Recently painted walls, new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, range/oven), and nice Pergo flooring. Outdoor heated shower is available as well for rinsing off from the beach. Utilities are included in rent.



There is one off-street parking spot (carport), as pictured, to the rear of the unit. Mission Beach parking is typically tight, and the parking spot is average size for this area. Youll be able to park a vehicle up to a standard-sized SUV/minivan. Fit for larger vehicles such as a large SUV (GMC Yukon) is not guaranteed.



Please note that the owner of the property lives in the unit upstairs with a separate entrance; the upstairs decks are not accessible from your unit. Please, no parties or events on the patio (a few friends over is fine). No noise in the patio after 10 pm. Smoking and pets are not allowed (including no smoking on the patio).



