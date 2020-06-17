All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

8263 CAMINO DEL ORO

8263 Camino Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

8263 Camino Del Oro, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Live across the street from the beach in this Unfurnished Terrace-Level Unit in the popular La Jolla Shores Clubdominiums. 1 YR LEASE. Spacious Bedrooms, Walk-in Pantry, Tile Flooring throughout & many upgrades incl Granite Counters, Custom Tub and Walk-in Shower. Indoor Laundry. Large Outdoor Common Area Brick Patio for Table, Chairs & Plants. Great location near heated Pool, Spa, Tennis & Sports Courts, BBQ, Clubhouse & Exercise Room. 1 Assigned Underground Parking Space. Small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have any available units?
8263 CAMINO DEL ORO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have?
Some of 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO currently offering any rent specials?
8263 CAMINO DEL ORO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO pet-friendly?
Yes, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO is pet friendly.
Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO offer parking?
Yes, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO does offer parking.
Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have a pool?
Yes, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO has a pool.
Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have accessible units?
No, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO does not have accessible units.
Does 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8263 CAMINO DEL ORO has units with dishwashers.
