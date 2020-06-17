8263 CAMINO DEL ORO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Live across the street from the beach in this Unfurnished Terrace-Level Unit in the popular La Jolla Shores Clubdominiums. 1 YR LEASE. Spacious Bedrooms, Walk-in Pantry, Tile Flooring throughout & many upgrades incl Granite Counters, Custom Tub and Walk-in Shower. Indoor Laundry. Large Outdoor Common Area Brick Patio for Table, Chairs & Plants. Great location near heated Pool, Spa, Tennis & Sports Courts, BBQ, Clubhouse & Exercise Room. 1 Assigned Underground Parking Space. Small pet considered.