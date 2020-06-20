All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8252 Santa Arminta Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8252 Santa Arminta Ave.
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

8252 Santa Arminta Ave.

8252 Santa Arminta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8252 Santa Arminta Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location !!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

A beautifull 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home with high vaulted ceiling. Gorgeous family room with lots of windows. Spacious living room with fireplace. It has an attached garage for 2 cars and a driveway.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washing Machine, Dryer, Oven & Dishwasher
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Granite Countertops
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Central A/C and Heat
- Enclosed Backyard
- Private Patio
- Formal Dining Room
- Living Room
- Private Driveway
- Attached 2 Car Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway 2 Car, 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1972
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: In front on house
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5306997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have any available units?
8252 Santa Arminta Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have?
Some of 8252 Santa Arminta Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8252 Santa Arminta Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. offers parking.
Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have a pool?
No, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8252 Santa Arminta Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University