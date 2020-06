Amenities

Wow! Don't miss out on this top story, end unit, dual master suite condo! Covered balcony and 2 assigned parking spots. Air conditioned. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, microwave. Washer and dryer included. You will be sure to enjoy the fitness room and community pool too! Available June 1st. No pets. Security deposit is the same amount as the rental amount.