8215 Jade Coast Rd
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
8215 Jade Coast Rd
8215 Jade Coast Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8215 Jade Coast Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Victoria Hempel, Premiere Properties Management 760-445-7414 BRE# 1414478 VEH@cox.net www.VictoriaREHomes.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have any available units?
8215 Jade Coast Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have?
Some of 8215 Jade Coast Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8215 Jade Coast Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Jade Coast Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Jade Coast Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8215 Jade Coast Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd offer parking?
No, 8215 Jade Coast Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8215 Jade Coast Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8215 Jade Coast Rd has a pool.
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have accessible units?
No, 8215 Jade Coast Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Jade Coast Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 Jade Coast Rd has units with dishwashers.
