8212 Caminito Modena
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM
8212 Caminito Modena
8212 Caminito Modena
No Longer Available
Location
8212 Caminito Modena, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8212 Caminito Modena have any available units?
8212 Caminito Modena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8212 Caminito Modena have?
Some of 8212 Caminito Modena's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8212 Caminito Modena currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Caminito Modena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Caminito Modena pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Caminito Modena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8212 Caminito Modena offer parking?
No, 8212 Caminito Modena does not offer parking.
Does 8212 Caminito Modena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8212 Caminito Modena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Caminito Modena have a pool?
Yes, 8212 Caminito Modena has a pool.
Does 8212 Caminito Modena have accessible units?
No, 8212 Caminito Modena does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Caminito Modena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Caminito Modena has units with dishwashers.
