Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

820 West G St

820 West G Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

820 West G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price!

Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs, 2 min drive to the convention center ,10 min the Balboa park, 10 min to the zoo and 15 min drive to sea world.

Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* 780 Sq.ft [or] 72 M2

* See below for pictures

* 4 min walk to the bay

* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV

* Car garage parking

* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center

* Gym , Pool , Business center, Hot tub

* Cable Television, DVD player and Internet

Email to book this amazing place! I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices.

Please ask for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West G St have any available units?
820 West G St has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 West G St have?
Some of 820 West G St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 West G St currently offering any rent specials?
820 West G St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West G St pet-friendly?
No, 820 West G St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 820 West G St offer parking?
Yes, 820 West G St does offer parking.
Does 820 West G St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 West G St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West G St have a pool?
Yes, 820 West G St has a pool.
Does 820 West G St have accessible units?
No, 820 West G St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West G St have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 West G St does not have units with dishwashers.
