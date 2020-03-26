Rent Calculator
8158 Helm St.
8158 Helm Street
·
No Longer Available
8158 Helm Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom with detached 1 car garage - This older small home has a nice size yard. New flooring and new paint throughout.
Entrance is to the right of garages
For best results for showings and additional information please email
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5336455)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8158 Helm St. have any available units?
8158 Helm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8158 Helm St. currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Helm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Helm St. pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Helm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8158 Helm St. offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Helm St. offers parking.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Helm St. have a pool?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have a pool.
Does 8158 Helm St. have accessible units?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have units with air conditioning.
