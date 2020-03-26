All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8158 Helm St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8158 Helm St.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

8158 Helm St.

8158 Helm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8158 Helm Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom with detached 1 car garage - This older small home has a nice size yard. New flooring and new paint throughout.

Entrance is to the right of garages

For best results for showings and additional information please email

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Helm St. have any available units?
8158 Helm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8158 Helm St. currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Helm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Helm St. pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Helm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8158 Helm St. offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Helm St. offers parking.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Helm St. have a pool?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have a pool.
Does 8158 Helm St. have accessible units?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8158 Helm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8158 Helm St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University