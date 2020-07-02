Rent Calculator
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 1/2 Liverpool ct
814 1/2 Liverpool Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
814 1/2 Liverpool Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have any available units?
814 1/2 Liverpool ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 814 1/2 Liverpool ct currently offering any rent specials?
814 1/2 Liverpool ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 1/2 Liverpool ct pet-friendly?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct offer parking?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not offer parking.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have a pool?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not have a pool.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have accessible units?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not have accessible units.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 1/2 Liverpool ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 1/2 Liverpool ct does not have units with air conditioning.
