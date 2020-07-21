All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:06 PM

811 Island Ct.

811 Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

811 Island Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

You're not going to find a better location than this! Just north of the Starbucks at the corner of W. Mission Bay Dr and Mission Blvd, this 1br 1ba duplex unit is move in ready! Not only is Mission Beach a block away, walk out your front door to see Starbucks across the alley and the Big Dipper roller coaster in Belmont Park across the intersection. The unit itself is pretty basic offering a reserved off street parking space, stove/oven & refrigerator included and some exterior storage. The unit has been fully painted and all window coverings are brand new. The living room & bedroom are carpeted and the kitchen, dining room and bathroom have brand new vinyl plank flooring. Small pets will be considered. At this time we are only able to offer a 6-month or month to month lease. This prime location will be tough to beat - call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

