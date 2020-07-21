811 Island Ct.

Amenities

You're not going to find a better location than this! Just north of the Starbucks at the corner of W. Mission Bay Dr and Mission Blvd, this 1br 1ba duplex unit is move in ready! Not only is Mission Beach a block away, walk out your front door to see Starbucks across the alley and the Big Dipper roller coaster in Belmont Park across the intersection. The unit itself is pretty basic offering a reserved off street parking space, stove/oven & refrigerator included and some exterior storage. The unit has been fully painted and all window coverings are brand new. The living room & bedroom are carpeted and the kitchen, dining room and bathroom have brand new vinyl plank flooring. Small pets will be considered. At this time we are only able to offer a 6-month or month to month lease. This prime location will be tough to beat - call us today to schedule an appointment to view the interior!