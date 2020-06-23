All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8061 Caminito Gianna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8061 Caminito Gianna
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

8061 Caminito Gianna

8061 Caminito Gianna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8061 Caminito Gianna, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have any available units?
8061 Caminito Gianna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8061 Caminito Gianna have?
Some of 8061 Caminito Gianna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 Caminito Gianna currently offering any rent specials?
8061 Caminito Gianna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 Caminito Gianna pet-friendly?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna offer parking?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna does not offer parking.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have a pool?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna has a pool.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have accessible units?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University