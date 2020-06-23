Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8061 Caminito Gianna
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 14
8061 Caminito Gianna
8061 Caminito Gianna
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8061 Caminito Gianna, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have any available units?
8061 Caminito Gianna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8061 Caminito Gianna have?
Some of 8061 Caminito Gianna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8061 Caminito Gianna currently offering any rent specials?
8061 Caminito Gianna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 Caminito Gianna pet-friendly?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna offer parking?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna does not offer parking.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have a pool?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna has a pool.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have accessible units?
No, 8061 Caminito Gianna does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 Caminito Gianna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 Caminito Gianna has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
