Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B
8030 Sevan Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Birdland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8030 Sevan Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
-
(RLNE3126646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have any available units?
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have?
Some of 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B pet-friendly?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B offer parking?
Yes, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B offers parking.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have a pool?
Yes, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B has a pool.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have accessible units?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University