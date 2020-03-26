All apartments in San Diego
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B

No Longer Available
Location

8030 Sevan Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
-

(RLNE3126646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have any available units?
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have?
Some of 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B pet-friendly?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B offer parking?
Yes, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B offers parking.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have a pool?
Yes, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B has a pool.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have accessible units?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B does not have units with dishwashers.
