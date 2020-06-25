All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 803 Tarento Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
803 Tarento Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

803 Tarento Dr

803 Tarento Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 Tarento Drive, San Diego, CA 92106
Wooded Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$4,200 - 3 Bed 2 Bath Renovated House in Point Loma - Location, Location, Location!!! - Great Location: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has an open floor plan with original hard wood floors throughout. Large living room leads into a BRAND NEW Kitchen with Ceasar Stone countertops, stainless steel appliance, and an eat-in area. Large Master Bedroom that leads into a Beautiful Master Bathroom with a large walk in shower.

Large Backyard that also includes a Separate Bungalow perfect for entertaining, an office, etc.

Just steps for Point Loma Nazarene University, Short Walk to Sunset Cliffs, close to shopping, restaurants, and more!!

$4,200/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/803-Tarento-Dr

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4779833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Tarento Dr have any available units?
803 Tarento Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Tarento Dr have?
Some of 803 Tarento Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Tarento Dr currently offering any rent specials?
803 Tarento Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Tarento Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Tarento Dr is pet friendly.
Does 803 Tarento Dr offer parking?
No, 803 Tarento Dr does not offer parking.
Does 803 Tarento Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Tarento Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Tarento Dr have a pool?
No, 803 Tarento Dr does not have a pool.
Does 803 Tarento Dr have accessible units?
No, 803 Tarento Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Tarento Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Tarento Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University