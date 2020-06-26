All apartments in San Diego
8020 Paseo Del Ocaso

8020 Paseo Del Ocaso · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Paseo Del Ocaso, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have any available units?
8020 Paseo Del Ocaso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have?
Some of 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Paseo Del Ocaso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso offer parking?
No, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso does not offer parking.
Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have a pool?
No, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have accessible units?
No, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 Paseo Del Ocaso has units with dishwashers.
