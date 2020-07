Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must see! Great contemporary condo and complex, sits atop Cortez Hill with views of all downtown, the Bay, Coronado Bridge, Point Loma & Mission Bay.Enjoy watching the planes coming into our beautiful city and the fireworks at Sea World. Unique feature of Cortez Blu provides semi- private living with only 3 units per floor and no common walls. This great unit is turn key, travertine floors, has dual balconies and 2 assigned side by side garage parking spaces.