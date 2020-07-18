800 The Mark Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Do not miss your opportunity to live in this upgraded beauty at The Mark! This West-Facing, end unit has it all: Highly upgraded kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, 10 Foot Ceilings, Beautiful Porcelain Tile flooring, Elegant light fixtures, and mounted Sony Bravia TV!! The list goes on and on, you need to see this for yourself to appreciate! 2 side-by-side parking and your own private storage room are included. The Mark is East Village's most luxurious complex and has every amenity you can imagine.