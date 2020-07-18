All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

800 The Mark Ln

800 The Mark Lane · (619) 397-8100
Location

800 The Mark Lane, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this upgraded beauty at The Mark! This West-Facing, end unit has it all: Highly upgraded kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, 10 Foot Ceilings, Beautiful Porcelain Tile flooring, Elegant light fixtures, and mounted Sony Bravia TV!! The list goes on and on, you need to see this for yourself to appreciate! 2 side-by-side parking and your own private storage room are included. The Mark is East Village's most luxurious complex and has every amenity you can imagine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 The Mark Ln have any available units?
800 The Mark Ln has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 The Mark Ln have?
Some of 800 The Mark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 The Mark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
800 The Mark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 The Mark Ln pet-friendly?
No, 800 The Mark Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 800 The Mark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 800 The Mark Ln offers parking.
Does 800 The Mark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 The Mark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 The Mark Ln have a pool?
Yes, 800 The Mark Ln has a pool.
Does 800 The Mark Ln have accessible units?
No, 800 The Mark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 800 The Mark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 The Mark Ln has units with dishwashers.
