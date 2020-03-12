All apartments in San Diego
7994 Valdosta Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

7994 Valdosta Ave

7994 Valdosta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7994 Valdosta Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Spacious 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House

2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
Fenced Back Yard

Call for showing appointment 619-440-5626 or Text (619) 871-4691
Features

Bathrooms: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Garage: 2 Cars Garage
Sub Type: Detached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have any available units?
7994 Valdosta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7994 Valdosta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7994 Valdosta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7994 Valdosta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7994 Valdosta Ave offers parking.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have a pool?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have accessible units?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
