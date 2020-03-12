Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7994 Valdosta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7994 Valdosta Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7994 Valdosta Ave
7994 Valdosta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7994 Valdosta Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description
Spacious 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House
2 Car Garage
Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
Fenced Back Yard
Call for showing appointment 619-440-5626 or Text (619) 871-4691
Features
Bathrooms: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Garage: 2 Cars Garage
Sub Type: Detached
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have any available units?
7994 Valdosta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7994 Valdosta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7994 Valdosta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7994 Valdosta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7994 Valdosta Ave offers parking.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have a pool?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have accessible units?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7994 Valdosta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7994 Valdosta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University