Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7979 Entrada Lazanja
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

7979 Entrada Lazanja

7979 Entrada Lazanja · No Longer Available
Location

7979 Entrada Lazanja, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have any available units?
7979 Entrada Lazanja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have?
Some of 7979 Entrada Lazanja's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7979 Entrada Lazanja currently offering any rent specials?
7979 Entrada Lazanja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7979 Entrada Lazanja pet-friendly?
No, 7979 Entrada Lazanja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja offer parking?
No, 7979 Entrada Lazanja does not offer parking.
Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7979 Entrada Lazanja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have a pool?
Yes, 7979 Entrada Lazanja has a pool.
Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have accessible units?
No, 7979 Entrada Lazanja does not have accessible units.
Does 7979 Entrada Lazanja have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7979 Entrada Lazanja has units with dishwashers.
