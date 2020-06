Amenities

Move in on July 1 (7/1/20). Located near UCSD, one year lease required. Comes furnished with major appliances and patio ideal for BBQ. The Condo was recently renovated. HOA, Water and garbage collection are paid by owner. Great Park and Community pool. Please e-mail: zeevlipkes@gmail.com or call 858-210-805. First qualified person takes it at this price.