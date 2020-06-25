Rent Calculator
7960 Mission Center Court
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM
7960 Mission Center Court
7960 Mission Center Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7960 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7960 Mission Center Court have any available units?
7960 Mission Center Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7960 Mission Center Court have?
Some of 7960 Mission Center Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 7960 Mission Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
7960 Mission Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 Mission Center Court pet-friendly?
No, 7960 Mission Center Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7960 Mission Center Court offer parking?
No, 7960 Mission Center Court does not offer parking.
Does 7960 Mission Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7960 Mission Center Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 Mission Center Court have a pool?
Yes, 7960 Mission Center Court has a pool.
Does 7960 Mission Center Court have accessible units?
No, 7960 Mission Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 Mission Center Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 Mission Center Court has units with dishwashers.
