Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7940 Camino Kiosco
7940 Camino Kiosco
·
No Longer Available
Location
7940 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apply at www.engproperties.com - LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.
(RLNE5056060)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have any available units?
7940 Camino Kiosco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7940 Camino Kiosco currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Camino Kiosco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Camino Kiosco pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco offer parking?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not offer parking.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have a pool?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have accessible units?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7940 Camino Kiosco have units with air conditioning?
No, 7940 Camino Kiosco does not have units with air conditioning.
