7931 Caminito Del Cid
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7931 Caminito Del Cid
7931 Caminito Del Cid
·
Location
7931 Caminito Del Cid, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have any available units?
7931 Caminito Del Cid doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have?
Some of 7931 Caminito Del Cid's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 7931 Caminito Del Cid currently offering any rent specials?
7931 Caminito Del Cid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 Caminito Del Cid pet-friendly?
No, 7931 Caminito Del Cid is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid offer parking?
No, 7931 Caminito Del Cid does not offer parking.
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7931 Caminito Del Cid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have a pool?
Yes, 7931 Caminito Del Cid has a pool.
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have accessible units?
No, 7931 Caminito Del Cid does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 Caminito Del Cid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7931 Caminito Del Cid has units with dishwashers.
