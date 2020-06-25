Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7924 Camino Tranquilo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7924 Camino Tranquilo
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7924 Camino Tranquilo
7924 Camino Tranquilo
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7924 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
7924 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 7924 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7924 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 7924 Camino Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
No, 7924 Camino Tranquilo does not offer parking.
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7924 Camino Tranquilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 7924 Camino Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 7924 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 Camino Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University