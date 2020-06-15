7887 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Freshly painted 945 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available in UTC area. Spacious living area with laminate wood floors throughout and access to an outside balcony. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Washer and dryer included in the unit for easy laundry service. 1 car garage with an additional space in driveway. Walk to community park, pool, tot-lot and volleyball court. Close to University City High School, elementary school and five minutes or less to UCSD. Pets are OK!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

