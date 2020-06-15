All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:42 PM

7887 Camino Tranquilo

7887 Camino Tranquilo · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1582055
Location

7887 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Freshly painted 945 sq. ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo available in UTC area. Spacious living area with laminate wood floors throughout and access to an outside balcony. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. Washer and dryer included in the unit for easy laundry service. 1 car garage with an additional space in driveway. Walk to community park, pool, tot-lot and volleyball court. Close to University City High School, elementary school and five minutes or less to UCSD. Pets are OK!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
7887 Camino Tranquilo has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 7887 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
7887 Camino Tranquilo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7887 Camino Tranquilo is pet friendly.
Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 7887 Camino Tranquilo does offer parking.
Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7887 Camino Tranquilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 7887 Camino Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 7887 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7887 Camino Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.
