Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

7885 Starling

7885 Starling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7885 Starling Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
pool
100% of the unit is new, w/high end appliances, including full size heavy duty front load W/D, individually controlled A/C & heat in all rooms, ceiling fans in the LR and KI, all new dual pane windows/doors, new shower glass & mirrors, toilets, sinks, faucets, very cool looking tile in the bathrooms, real hardwood floors, new stair railing, new water heater, granite countertops and xtra cabinets & countertops in KI. All newly painted. Popcorn ceilings removed/replaced with textured drywall. GORGEOUS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 Starling have any available units?
7885 Starling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7885 Starling have?
Some of 7885 Starling's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7885 Starling currently offering any rent specials?
7885 Starling isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 Starling pet-friendly?
No, 7885 Starling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7885 Starling offer parking?
No, 7885 Starling does not offer parking.
Does 7885 Starling have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7885 Starling offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 Starling have a pool?
Yes, 7885 Starling has a pool.
Does 7885 Starling have accessible units?
No, 7885 Starling does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 Starling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7885 Starling has units with dishwashers.
