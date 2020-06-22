7885 Starling

Amenities
100% of the unit is new, w/high end appliances, including full size heavy duty front load W/D, individually controlled A/C & heat in all rooms, ceiling fans in the LR and KI, all new dual pane windows/doors, new shower glass & mirrors, toilets, sinks, faucets, very cool looking tile in the bathrooms, real hardwood floors, new stair railing, new water heater, granite countertops and xtra cabinets & countertops in KI. All newly painted. Popcorn ceilings removed/replaced with textured drywall. GORGEOUS!!!