Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

7880 Via Montebello

7880 Via Montebello · No Longer Available
Location

7880 Via Montebello, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7880 Via Montebello have any available units?
7880 Via Montebello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7880 Via Montebello have?
Some of 7880 Via Montebello's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7880 Via Montebello currently offering any rent specials?
7880 Via Montebello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7880 Via Montebello pet-friendly?
No, 7880 Via Montebello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7880 Via Montebello offer parking?
No, 7880 Via Montebello does not offer parking.
Does 7880 Via Montebello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7880 Via Montebello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7880 Via Montebello have a pool?
Yes, 7880 Via Montebello has a pool.
Does 7880 Via Montebello have accessible units?
No, 7880 Via Montebello does not have accessible units.
Does 7880 Via Montebello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7880 Via Montebello has units with dishwashers.

