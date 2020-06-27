All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

7855 Via Montebello 6

7855 via Montebello · No Longer Available
Location

7855 via Montebello, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently reduced! Amazing Torrey Highlands corner condo minutes from award winning schools, easy drive to SD Tech centers and Torrey Pines beaches - Recently reduced from $3200!

This amazing corner condo home is available immediately!

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car attached garage
Hardwood floors
Central heat/AC
Washer and Dryer hookups
1682 Sqft

Newly available three bedroom condo located in the Torrey Highlands Village Center! This condo that is central to the whole county, it is almost equal distance to both the I-5 or I-15. Walk across the street and you are at restaurants and shopping at Torrey Highlands Village Center. Also just minutes from award winning schools.

This amazing 3 bedroom home is something that you have to see to believe. Large kitchen with Gas Stove\Oven. Ample storage in the dark wood cabinets. The hardwood floors were recently installed throughout the whole condo. Central air and heating throughout the two stories. 2 car attached garage. Washer and Dryer hookups in their own laundry area.

Nearby schools include Westview High School, Mesa Verde Middle School and Deer Canyon Elementary School.

It is a quick bike ride to the Inuit campus.

For a private showing see the contact details below.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5074839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have any available units?
7855 Via Montebello 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have?
Some of 7855 Via Montebello 6's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Via Montebello 6 currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Via Montebello 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Via Montebello 6 pet-friendly?
No, 7855 Via Montebello 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Via Montebello 6 offers parking.
Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Via Montebello 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have a pool?
No, 7855 Via Montebello 6 does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have accessible units?
No, 7855 Via Montebello 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Via Montebello 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Via Montebello 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
