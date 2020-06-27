7855 Via Montebello 6

Amenities
Recently reduced! Amazing Torrey Highlands corner condo minutes from award winning schools, easy drive to SD Tech centers and Torrey Pines beaches - Recently reduced from $3200!
This amazing corner condo home is available immediately!
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car attached garage
Hardwood floors
Central heat/AC
Washer and Dryer hookups
1682 Sqft
Newly available three bedroom condo located in the Torrey Highlands Village Center! This condo that is central to the whole county, it is almost equal distance to both the I-5 or I-15. Walk across the street and you are at restaurants and shopping at Torrey Highlands Village Center. Also just minutes from award winning schools.
This amazing 3 bedroom home is something that you have to see to believe. Large kitchen with Gas Stove\Oven. Ample storage in the dark wood cabinets. The hardwood floors were recently installed throughout the whole condo. Central air and heating throughout the two stories. 2 car attached garage. Washer and Dryer hookups in their own laundry area.
Nearby schools include Westview High School, Mesa Verde Middle School and Deer Canyon Elementary School.
It is a quick bike ride to the Inuit campus.
For a private showing see the contact details below.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
